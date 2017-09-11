Judge: Former CEO must repay nearly $2M in tax evasion case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – A Dimondale man must repay nearly $2 million dollars based on his guilty plea in a tax evasion case.

John Oakley, 66, a Dimondale resident, is the former CEO of Michigan BioDiesel, based in southwestern Michigan.

Michigan Biodiesel claimed it was producing “an alternative fuel mixture,” which allegedly qualified as an excise tax-exempt fuel.

Oakley was also ordered to pay back $1,923,443.50 to the Internal Revenue Service.

The restitution money includes $1,867,122.50 of tax refunds improperly sent to Michigan BioDiesel and approximately $56,000 in personal federal taxes owed by Oakley.

Oakley was also sentenced to a year and a day in prison on the two counts of federal tax evasion.