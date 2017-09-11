Gov. Snyder in Germany on last leg of business mission

By Published:

(WLNS) – Governor Rick Snyder is continuing his international travels today.

This week he’ll wrap-up his business promotion aimed at boosting investments and job opportunities in Michigan.

The governor is expected to land in Germany today to attend the Frankfort Autoshow and promote Michigan’s automotive strengths.

Last Tuesday the governor traveled to Japan.

Governor Snyder is expected to head back home on Thursday.

This trip marks his sixth business mission to Germany and his fourth to Japan since taking office in January 2011.

