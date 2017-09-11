Gas prices continue to climb across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hurricane Harvey may be long gone but the effects of the massive storm are still being felt in the petroleum industry.

Average retail gasoline prices in Lansing have risen just over 11 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.70 per gallon yesterday, according to online pricetracker GasBuddy.com.

The site’s daily survey of 177 gas outlets in Lansing found that those prices compare with the national average that has increased 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.65 per gallon.

Including the change in gas prices in Lansing during the past week, prices yesterday were 70.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 21.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average has increased 30.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 48.1 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

Prices also climbed slightly in Ann Arbor to an average of $2.68 per gallon, up 3.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.65.

Flint jumped 11.5 cents per gallon to $2.68 per gallon and drivers in Grand Rapids paid an average of $2.71 per gallon, up 13.2 cents per gallon from last week.

“Harvey may be long gone, but his wrath continued to drive gasoline prices up in much of the country in the last week. However, the effects are finally starting to weaken as refineries return to production and fuel begins to flow once again from many Houston refineries,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

