Arson fire damages two Jackson Co. trailers, 4 juveniles identified as suspects

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – What began with a travel trailer fire Sunday morning has now turned into an arson investigation in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff Steve Rand tells 6 News a travel trailer fire near Sherman Wood Drive and Grove Avenue in Rives Township was first reported at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters discovered that the fire had spread from one trailer to a nearby utility trailer that contained another vehicle.

Once the fires were put out a fire investigator from the Michigan State Police was called in because evidence found at the scene indicated arson could be the cause.

Witnesses told deputies that there were four possible suspects were seen running from the area at about the same time the fires were reported.

Deputies interviewed the four juveniles and released them to their parents.

The Jackson County Prosecutor is now considering charges in the case.