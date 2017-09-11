American Home Fitness: Grand Opening Specials

American Home Fitness – your store for all things fitness – has a new home! Now located at 2287 West Grand River, we have a brand new showroom filled with the best in treadmills, ellipticals, home gyms and more! To celebrate our Grand Opening, we are offering 20% off all treadmills, elliptical and home gyms or 48 month financing for qualified buyers.*

 

Take home this top selling True treadmill for only $75 per month! (True PS 300)

The Number One Home Gym, the Inspire FT1 is now only $64 per month

And as a special incentive to come visit us, you can register to win an Ellitpgo – the wild outdoor elliptical bike that will take your fitness experience to a whole new level!

*Offers valid for Okemos Location Only | 2287 West Grand River

Visit AmericanHomeFitness.com

 

 

