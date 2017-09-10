Spartans play tight defense to down Broncos 28-14

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State Spartans notched their second win of the season by a 28-14 margin Saturday over the visiting Western Michigan Broncos. The Spartans played stingy defense to throttle the Broncos but giveaways and special teams hurt MSU. 6 Sports reporter Alex Sims has more from Spartan Stadium in the video above.

