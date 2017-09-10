Police identify man killed in motorcycle accident in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TWP, MI (WLNS) – One man is dead after a single vehicle motorcycle accident in Meridian Township.

Meridian Township Police say the accident happened at approximately 1:44 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Green Road, which is just south of Coleman Road.

The man has been identified as 57-year old, Douglas Hakkila from Williamston, Michigan.

Police say Hakkila was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and officials do not believe alcohol was a factor.

Hakkila was transported to Sparrow Hospital for medical treatment where he later died.