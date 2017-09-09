Police investigating after attempted sexual assault near MSU campus

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Michigan State University Police say they’re searching for three suspects involved in an attempted sexual assault on MSU’s campus.

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday near Crescent and Middlevale Road near Spartan Village.

The suspects are described as three black men around 20 to 21 years old, all wearing MSU clothing.

According to police, one of the suspects is tall with a Mohawk; the other two have shaved heads. One of them has a star shape shaved in his hair.

They were last seen heading southwest toward Mount Hope Road. If you know anything about this incident call MSU Police at (517) 355-2221 or dial 9-1-1.