What’s behind the gas price spike in Lansing area

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – By now you’ve probably noticed a trend at the gas pump with those rising prices, but as we found out, the price hike has been higher in the greater Lansing area than anywhere else in the state.

Since August 20, just before hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast, gas prices started to increase dramatically across Michigan. Since then, the biggest average jump statewide for regular gas has been here in Lansing, up $0.47.

“Yes, our cost has gone up dramatically, about 50 cents per gallon.”

Mark Griffin, President of the Michigan Petroleum Association says four feet of rain from hurricane Harvey in the Houston area shut down 31 percent of America’s refining capacity, meaning a major reduction in gas supply heading to Michigan.

He says Lansing shows the biggest increase in average price per gallon since the storm because gas prices here were sitting well below everywhere else across the state before Harvey hit the Texas coast.

“During the point in time you are starting to count from, we were already much lower. We were about 10-cents cheaper than the average in the state at that time.”

Nevertheless, a nearly $0.50 addition for every gallon a gas you buy from just three weeks ago is tough to take, although according the Griffin, hurricane season is temporary.

“Remember, there was a time not too long ago when gas was at $4. I’m really glad we are at $2.75 and we’ll be much happier when we get back down to $2, which is where I think we’ll be sometime in the next 6 months.”

Plus, it’s not all bad news for Lansing. Right now the highest average price per gallon for regular gas in Lower Michigan is in Novi at $2.94.