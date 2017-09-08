Special ale created to honor late Spartan punter

By Published:
(Mike Mulholland | MLive.com)

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A local restaurant is paying tribute to former Michigan State University punter Mike Sadler today.

The 24-year old died in a traffic accident last year in Wisconsin.

Crunchy’s in East Lansing, together with Atwater Brewery and Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, are debuting what’s called the “Hey Diddle Diddle”, which is a wheat ale made with apricot and blood oranges.

The beer is a tribute to Sadler and will be sold at Crunchy’s until 11:55 tonight.

The name of the beer is significant.

It’s named after a fake punt play that Sadler was involved in.

