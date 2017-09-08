MSU announces firm, scope of work for Title IX review

EAST LANSING, Mich. — As part of its commitment to continue strengthening efforts to combat sexual violence, Michigan State University has selected law firm Husch Blackwell to perform the Title IX program review announced last spring.

The firm, hired earlier this month, will focus on five key areas: Title IX compliance, crisis and advocacy support services, prevention and education programs, awareness and outreach and campus feedback.

“An external review of our Title IX program is important to assess our progress and plan for the future,” MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon said. “This will provide us valuable input as we continue to build a more robust infrastructure to prevent sexual assault, support victims and encourage reporting.”

Simon announced in April several initiatives, including the Title IX review, related to cultivating and maintaining a safe and inclusive community.

“The external review will support our efforts to develop leading-edge policies, programs and services that support the needs of the campus community,” said Jessica Norris, MSU’s director of Title IX and ADA Compliance and Education programs.

The review, expected to take several months, will result in a public report, outlining the assessment and recommendations. Please visit the Our Commitment website for a chart that outlines the full scope of work.