Mother, adult son dead after car hits school bus near Mt. Pleasant

ISABELLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a 50-year-old woman and her adult son died after their car crashed into the rear of a school bus in mid-Michigan.

The Isabella County sheriff’s office says the bus stopped Friday morning in Isabella Township, near Mount Pleasant, to pick up the first child on its route when it was hit.

Sheriff Michael Main tells the Morning Sun of Mount Pleasant that the car “went up under the bus causing both the driver of the car and the front seat passenger to sustain fatal injuries.”

Their names weren’t immediately released.

The bus was empty and its driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Main says the early-morning sun may have been a factor since the car and bus were heading eastbound.

