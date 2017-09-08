Michigan State passes $1.5B fundraising goal ahead of time

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State University says it has passed its $1.5 billion fundraising goal a year ahead of time.

The East Lansing school announced Friday the Empower Extraordinary campaign has raised significant money for improving its business and music colleges as well as health science research. It’s also boosted the number of endowed faculty positions.

The university says it has created about 1,200 funds for scholarships.

Officials say roughly 230,000 alumni and others have contributed to the campaign. About 60 percent of the gifts have come from individual donors, and graduates have contributed 36 percent.

The campaign, launched in 2014, continues through the end of next year.