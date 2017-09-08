Michigan State passes $1.5B fundraising goal ahead of time

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State University says it has passed its $1.5 billion fundraising goal a year ahead of time.

The East Lansing school announced Friday the Empower Extraordinary campaign has raised significant money for improving its business and music colleges as well as health science research. It’s also boosted the number of endowed faculty positions.

The university says it has created about 1,200 funds for scholarships.

Officials say roughly 230,000 alumni and others have contributed to the campaign. About 60 percent of the gifts have come from individual donors, and graduates have contributed 36 percent.

The campaign, launched in 2014, continues through the end of next year.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s