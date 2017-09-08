Michigan couple marries in Veterans Treatment Court

By Published:

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan veteran and his new wife decided to hold their wedding in a court designed as a treatment-based alternative for veterans charged with crimes.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that Peter Moore and Sherry Roney married Thursday after a session of Calhoun County Veterans Treatment Court.

Moore is a veteran who enrolled in the treatment program after being arrested for larceny. He graduated from the program in December and now mentors other veterans.

Veterans can attend the program as a jail alternative. They receive help with problems such as physical and mental illnesses, housing and obtaining veteran’s benefits.

Moore says he chose the court for the wedding because the judge and veterans there have become his family. Wedding guests consisted of two dozen former military members with criminal records.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s