Michigan Capitol closed when electrical failure causes smoke

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – An electrical failure that led to sparking and smoke in a closet has closed Michigan’s Capitol building for the day.

Capitol facilities director Robert Blackshaw says the Capitol was evacuated Friday morning and is scheduled to reopen as normal on Monday. He says staff reacted quickly so no water was released from the fire suppression system.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the electrical failure is being investigated.

