Mastodon bones being donated to University of Michigan

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Prehistoric mastodon bones that were found at a western Michigan construction site are being donated to the University of Michigan.

Workers found the bones Aug. 31 while excavating a road at a housing development near Byron Center, which is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of Grand Rapids. A University of Michigan researcher says the bones were the remains of a mastodon skeleton estimated to be around 10,000 years old.

The Grand Rapids Press reports the owners of the property, Eagle Creek Homes, were thankful for help from the university’s Museum of Paleontology in identifying the bones and announced Thursday they’ll donate them to the Ann Arbor school.

The property owners say they’d like the bones to become part of a display in the area that people can visit.

