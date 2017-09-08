Man plans to take public prayer fight to US Supreme Court

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) – A man who is challenging Christian prayers at Jackson County meetings says he’ll probably turn next to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Peter Bormuth says his fight isn’t over, despite a defeat Wednesday at a federal appeals court. The court said there’s nothing illegal about Christian-only prayers at meetings of Jackson County commissioners.

Bormuth, a pagan, believes the rights of non-Christians are being violated.

A Michigan lawyer who’s not involved in the case predicts the Supreme Court will take it. John Bursch notes there now are conflicting opinions by two federal appellate courts. The 4th Circuit recently said prayers in Rowan County, North Carolina, were unconstitutional.

Bursch has much experience at the Supreme Court, winning 11 cases since 2011.