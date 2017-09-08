Local Red Cross training offered for disaster volunteers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – As Hurricane Irma approaches the coast of Florida volunteers from across the country are preparing to help victims.

That includes many volunteers from right here in mid-Michigan.

First Harvey, now Irma.

Harvey left Texas with major devastation and now Florida is bracing for the same.

The back-to-back hurricanes have the states asking for help with both resources and support.

Two things, those at the mid-Michigan Red Cross say, they’re ready to provide.

“Once we get through the relief operation of sheltering and feeding, we’re going to be on the ground with individuals to make sure that they have everything they need to get them back on their feet.”

Kelly King, executive director for the mid-Michigan Red Cross, says each week more volunteers from Michigan head south and because of the demand for volunteers she says the Red Cross is offering more disaster training classes for new recruits.

“We’re really excited about the outpouring of community support and the volunteers that are coming forward, but we still do need more.”

King says there are four required classes, each of them offering the opportunity to learn skills that will help in the field.

She says that can be anything from assisting in shelters to food prep and working one-on-one with families through the recovery process.

Based on what’s going on on the ground, folks have to be kind of nimble and able to adapt with the different situations that are occurring.

Volunteers are required to stay a minimum of 14 days and King says those who sign up stay on a cot in a shelter just like everyone else.

“To be able to help individuals and comfort somebody who’s lost everything, it really fills their hearts and they’re able to give back and really make a difference in someone’s lives.”