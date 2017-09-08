Kalamazoo theater celebrating 90 years with music, movies

By Published:

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) – The State Theatre in Kalamazoo is celebrating the building’s 90th year with music and classic and iconic movies.

MLive.com reports that a free event called an Art Hop is planned for Friday evening.

A throwback movie series will feature Mary Poppins, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Hocus Pocus. Mary Poppins is scheduled to be shown Sept. 30.

The theater was built in 1927. The Hinman Co. bought the building in 1985.

The original 45-foot vertical sign on the theater’s corner has been replaced with a horizontal marquee over the box-office.

