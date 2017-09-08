“Diesel” Pet of the Day September 8

Meet “Diesel”, our Pet Of The Day today. Diesel is an outgoing dude looking for a home that will dote on him all day long. He loves people and craves attention. He is always first to greet visitors at the shelter. He’ll love a family with lots of children to play with and keep him entertained. He’d do okay with other cats and has a sister named Octane at the shelter. He would prefer a home without dogs.

For more information on Diesel call the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

