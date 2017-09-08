Cardboard boats set sail for United Way fundraiser

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — It was a beautiful day to set sail in a cardboard boat.

Friday afternoon, the United Way of Jackson County held its annual boat race at the Cascades Park in Jackson.

16 teams from local businesses and organizations built vessels out of cardboard and raced them around the park’s pond to raise funds for the United Way.

It’s a fun event that also has a serious side.

“We know that when you’re poor and impoverished, and challenged financially, it’s hard. It’s a struggle, and it’s definitely a struggle to pilot some of these boats. This kicks off our community fundraiser so it’s a good way to say ‘Hey, Jackson community, it’s time to come together and help out’,” said Ken Toll, President and CEO of the United Way of Jackson County.

If you’d like to donate or volunteer with the United Way of Jackson County visit this link: http://www.uwjackson.org/

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s