Cardboard boats set sail for United Way fundraiser

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — It was a beautiful day to set sail in a cardboard boat.

Friday afternoon, the United Way of Jackson County held its annual boat race at the Cascades Park in Jackson.

16 teams from local businesses and organizations built vessels out of cardboard and raced them around the park’s pond to raise funds for the United Way.

It’s a fun event that also has a serious side.

“We know that when you’re poor and impoverished, and challenged financially, it’s hard. It’s a struggle, and it’s definitely a struggle to pilot some of these boats. This kicks off our community fundraiser so it’s a good way to say ‘Hey, Jackson community, it’s time to come together and help out’,” said Ken Toll, President and CEO of the United Way of Jackson County.

If you’d like to donate or volunteer with the United Way of Jackson County visit this link: http://www.uwjackson.org/