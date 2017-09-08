BREAKING: Multiple State Police vehicles converge on Williamston area crime scene

WILLIAMSTON, Mich (WLNS) – A breaking news situation is developing in the Williamston area at this hour.

There are multiple law enforcement officers at a home just west of Williamston.

The Michigan State Police has at least three vehicles there, including a mobile crime scene investigation truck.

There are also units from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State University Police.

They first responded to the home on the 200 block of Linn Road just before 3:00 p.m.

At this time it is not known what is being investigated.

6 News has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story online and on 6 News.

