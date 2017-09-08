6 Sports Player of the Week September 7

By Published:

This week’s 6 Sports Player of the Week rolled up a season worth of accomplishments in one game last week. St. Johns running back Konnor Near ran his way into the school record books and as 6 Sports reporter Alex Sims tells us, he did it without his coach realizing what had happened.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s