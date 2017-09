Police in Hillsdale say a 13-year-old boy never made it home from school on Thursday and officials need your help to find him.

His name is Zidaine Binion and police say he wasn’t on his bus to get home.

Binion a is white male who stands at 5’8 and weighs about 115 pounds.

He has sandy brown hair with hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

If you think you’ve seen Zidaine Binion call the Hillsdale Police Department.