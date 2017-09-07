Ohio State won’t rent speaking venue for white nationalist

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State University has denied a request for a group to rent campus space for white nationalist Richard Spencer to give a speech next month.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the school says there would be “substantial risk to public safety” if it accommodated the request from the National Policy Institute, led by Spencer.

Several other campuses have rejected requests involving Spencer, citing safety concerns and August violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. A supporter of Spencer’s is suing Michigan State University over one refused venue rental, alleging a violation of free speech rights.

At Ohio State, Spencer’s group had requested “a lot of security,” noting that his events elsewhere have drawn protesters. The request indicated that Spencer’s personal security detail would work with local police.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s