New e-ticket scam surfaces in St. Johns, Clinton County

CLINTON Co., Mich (WLNS) – We’ve told you many times about the various online and telephone scams that make the rounds on a regular basis.

Now people in St. Johns and elsewhere in Clinton County are seeing online notices that they have been issued an electronic ticket.

The St. Johns Police Department went on the Facebook page with a warning to people in that city and elsewhere.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office also said the e-ticket scam has been seen in that area.

If you get one of those notices delete it immediately.

Both departments remind people that they do not issue electronic tickets.

They do add that if you are given a ticket for speeding it will be handed to you personally by an officer.

That alone is a good reminder to watch your speed.

