Michigan State Announces Plans To Honor Jud Heathcote

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State athletic department will pay tribute to former coach Jud Heathcote in a variety of ways both in the near future and throughout the 2017-18 season.

Heathcote passed away August 28 at the age of 90.

The men’s basketball team will wear a patch honoring Heathcote throughout the 2017-18 season. Final design will be unveiled at a later date.

The Michigan State-Purdue men’s basketball game on Feb. 10 in East Lansing will be the Jud Heathcote Tribute Game.

That date was chosen because it is the annual former player reunion, allowing many of Heathcote’s former players to be in attendance to honor their coach.

“Jud might be gone, but he will live on as a part of our basketball program and our university as we dedicate the upcoming season to his memory,” said MSU head coach Tom Izzo.

Jud Heathcote’s memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, September 23, at 2:00 pm PDT at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 316 East 24th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99203.

A reception will follow at Manito Country Club, 5303 South Hatch Road, Spokane, WA 99223.

The service is open to the public. Coach Tom Izzo, a longtime assistant under Coach Heathcote is among those planning to attend representing Michigan State.