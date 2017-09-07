Lansing City Council votes 5-3 in favor of medical marijuana ordinance

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After hours of public comment and back and forth debate across the Lansing City Council, the city has finally passed a medical marijuana ordinance.

“5 yay’s, 3 nay’s…the ordinance is adopted,” said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope.

It’s been nearly two years and several drafts later that city council members have gone through to reach this decision.

The ordinance will regulate the budding industry and crack down on licensing and dispensaries.

City council members say this ordinance complies with state medical marijuana laws and it was decided tonight before state regulations begin in December.

“We felt it very important to have a regulatory structure that had a lot of the requirements of state law because it makes no sense for us to issue a license on the local level where you can’t meet the requirements on state law and so we worked really hard to make sure both our local ordinance and the state’s ordinance were kind of in lock step of each other,” said Lansing City Council President Patricia Spitzley.

It was a heated discussion with many community members saying the passage wouldn’t be good for the city of Lansing and but the question now is…what does this mean for dispensaries?

“We will be issuing 25 licenses for medical marijuana provision centers/dispensaries. The ordinance sets forth regulatory structure by which dispensaries can apply for and receive a license but we do have a hard cap of only 25 dispensaries or provision centers,” Spitzley stated.

It’s important to note that the ordinance does not go into effect immediately.

The Lansing City Attorney says it could take up to a month or longer.