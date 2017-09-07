UPDATE: Grant Taylor sentenced to 30-40 years in prison for Rodeman murder

UPDATE 11:50 a.m. – Grant Taylor, the man who pleaded guilty to killing Lansing firefighter Dennis Rodeman, has been sentenced to 30-to-40 years in prison. Judge Clinton Canady sentenced Taylor this morning in front of a courtroom packed with first responders who turned out to show their support for the fallen firefighter.

During the sentencing Rodemans’ sister spoke, a Lansing Firefighter Union representative spoke and a spokesman for Kate Rodeman read a letter from the widow.

Grant Taylor declined to speak before his sentencing.

6 News reporter Veronica Gabriel was in the courtroom and will update this story online and on 6 News tonight.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The man responsible for one of the most shocking murders in mid-Michigan is set to officially learn his fate today.

Late last month Grant Taylor pleaded “guilty but mentally ill” for killing Lansing firefighter Dennis Rodeman.

It will be two years on Saturday since Rodeman was killed while collecting money for a “Fill the Boot” fundraiser.

Taylor got in an argument with him about traffic backing up then, in a fit of rage, smashed into the firefighter with his truck.

Unlike most sentencing hearings we already know how this one is going to end.

That’s because the 24-year-old accepted a plea deal that calls for him to spend up to 30 years in prison.

6 News will be in the courtroom for the sentencing and we’ll update this story online and on 6 News.