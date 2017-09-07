Grant Taylor to hear prison sentence today in Rodeman murder

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The man responsible for one of the most shocking murders in mid-Michigan is set to officially learn his fate today.

Late last month Grant Taylor pleaded “guilty but mentally ill” for killing Lansing firefighter Dennis Rodeman.

It will be two years on Saturday since Rodeman was killed while collecting money for a “Fill the Boot” fundraiser.

Taylor got in an argument with him about traffic backing up then, in a fit of rage, smashed into the firefighter with his truck.

Unlike most sentencing hearings we already know how this one is going to end.

That’s because the 24-year-old accepted a plea deal that calls for him to spend no more, and no less, than 30 years in prison.

6 News will be in the courtroom for the sentencing and we’ll update this story online and on 6 News.

