“Frankie” Pet Of The Day September 7

Meet “Frankie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Frankie is a sweet American Staffordshire mix boy. He loves people but can get too excited if there is a lot of commotion. Frankie would be a wonderful companion with a patient trainer who could help him control his excitement. He’d really like a home where he could lounge around and sleep the day away! Frankie has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Frankie by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

Advertisement