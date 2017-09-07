Founder of Homeless Angels resigns; launches new program to help homeless

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The founder of The Homeless Angels has resigned and is launching a new project to help the homeless.

In a letter to The Homeless Angels board of directors, Mike Karl resigned as President of the Board effective immediately.

Karl said the growth of The Homeless Angels and the partnership with Harvest House Ministries has caused him to spend less time helping people and feeling ineffective.

He says he will now begin a new project called “Cardboard Prophets”, a new non-profit to “provide hope to the homeless one person at a time.”

Karl said in a news release that he is not sure if the Cardboard Prophets will include a hotel program because he hasn’t firmed up plans that far ahead.

This is a developing story and will be updated online and on 6 News tonight.