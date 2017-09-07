EPIC-MRA poll shows voters unclear on potential candidates in race for governor

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – On Wednesday we brought you exclusive poll numbers from EPIC-MRA showing you how Michigan voters feel about where our country is headed.

This morning we have the second part of that poll for you and we’re bringing things back home to Michigan.

48 percent of voters poll said Michigan is going in the right direction.

37 percent of voters believe the state is on the wrong track and 15 percent weren’t sure or refused to answer.

Voters were asked if they recognized certain Michigan political figures by name.

All of those polled recognized the governor but 48 percent said they didn’t recognize lieutenant governor Brian Calley.

24 percent failed to recognize attorney general Bill Schuette by name.

57 percent didn’t know former state senator Gretchen Whitmer and 9 percent didn’t know defense attorney Geoffrey Fieger.

