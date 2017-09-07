Betsy DeVos: Changes coming in rules for investigating sexual violence on campus

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) – Education Secretary Betsy DeVos plans to end the Obama administration’s rules for investigating allegations of sexual violence on campus.

DeVos said today, “The era of ‘rule by letter’ is over,” as she announced plans to review and replace the way colleges and university handle investigations.

The Obama administration guidance was originally delivered in a letter to schools. She says it has failed many students and done a “disservice to everyone involved.”

The letter details what schools must do to investigate allegations of sexual violence.

DeVos makes clear that “acts of sexual misconduct are reprehensible, disgusting, and unacceptable.”

But she says, “Instead of working with schools on behalf of students, the prior administration weaponized the Office for Civil Rights to work against schools and against students.”

DeVos says any new policy on investigating sexual assault on college campus must balance the rights of victims and the accused.

She’s announced plans to replace Obama administration guidance that spells out schools’ responsibility. She calls that a failed system and says the rights of all parties must be taken into account.

DeVos says schools are committing discrimination if they fail to take seriously a student who reports sexual misconduct.

And she says those that use “a system biased toward finding a student responsible for sexual misconduct” also are committing discrimination.

DeVos suggests that the definition of sexual assault is too broad and that too many cases involve student and faculty “simply for speaking their minds or teaching their classes.”

At the same time, she says acts of sexual misconduct are “atrocious” and must be confronted head-on.

She says public input would be sought in developing a new policy for investigating Title IX complaints.

Title IX bars discrimination on the basis of sex in education.

