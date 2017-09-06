POLL: Dissatisfaction with Trump White House growing

In this Sept. 5, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Congressional leaders and administration officials on tax reform, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Since his first days in office, Trump has set out on a wholesale reversal of a long list of actions that President Barack Obama achieved through executive action _ a less enduring means than the hard-and-fast language of legislation. The latest Obama-era policy to fall is the program shielding from deportation hundreds of thousands of young people brought into the country illegally as children.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There are new exclusive EPIC-MRA poll results for you today.

There’s been a slight increase in the number of people who don’t like where the country is currently headed.

The latest from EPIC-MRA shows that the needle hasn’t moved much since pollsters asked these same questions back in May.

The poll samples 600 likely voters in the November 2018 election.

When asked which direction they believe the country is headed, 57 percent answered the wrong direction and that’s up 2 percentage points from 4 months ago.

Pollsters also asked about the Russia probe and other federal investigations involving the president and whether they agree with Mr. Trump that the investigations are a “witch hunt”.

  • 34 percent agreed with President Trump
  • 55 percent disagreed
  • 11 percent marked undecided or refused to answer

Participants were asked which party they consider themselves to be a part of.

  • 38 percent marked total Republican
  • 42 percent identified as total Democrats
  • 14 percent marked Independent

Again the sample size for this poll is 600 likely voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.

