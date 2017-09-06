POLL: Dissatisfaction with Trump White House growing



LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There are new exclusive EPIC-MRA poll results for you today.

There’s been a slight increase in the number of people who don’t like where the country is currently headed.

The latest from EPIC-MRA shows that the needle hasn’t moved much since pollsters asked these same questions back in May.

The poll samples 600 likely voters in the November 2018 election.

When asked which direction they believe the country is headed, 57 percent answered the wrong direction and that’s up 2 percentage points from 4 months ago.

Pollsters also asked about the Russia probe and other federal investigations involving the president and whether they agree with Mr. Trump that the investigations are a “witch hunt”.

34 percent agreed with President Trump

55 percent disagreed

11 percent marked undecided or refused to answer

Participants were asked which party they consider themselves to be a part of.

38 percent marked total Republican

42 percent identified as total Democrats

14 percent marked Independent

Again the sample size for this poll is 600 likely voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.