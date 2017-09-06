“Pike” Pet Of The Day September 6

Meet “Pike”, our Pet Of The Day today. Pike is a one-and-a-half year old male dog. He’s an “All-American” mixed breed. Pike is a friendly guy who loves to go for walks. He weighs 48 pounds and knows his simple commands. Pike would love to meet any children or other dogs in your home before adoption. He has lived successfully with cats in his previous home. Pike has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Pike by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

