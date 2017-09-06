Liquor store dealers gather to fight dropping half-mile rule

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Since 1979 there has been a so-called “half mile rule” in Michigan that restricts liquor store retailers from opening within that distance from a similar liquor store.

But, according to the Associated Food and Petroleum Dealers, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission eliminated that rule.

The group sued in March, claiming that the state violated procedure rules and put retailers at risk by dropping the half-mile restriction.

When the lawsuit was filed the Liquor Control Commission reinstated the half-mile rule.

But the LCC hasn’t given up on dropping the distance requirement.

Today a hearing is scheduled to hear from people for, and against, the half-mile restriction.

Auday Arabo of the AFPD says “without the distance you could have a liquor store on every corner.”

Arabo added that thousands of retailers have invested their life savings into their businesses and have abided by the half-mile rule.

According to the most recent MLCC reports alcohol sales top $6 million annually.

6 News will be at the hearing and will update this story online and on 6 News tonight.