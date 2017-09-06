Lansing leaders kick off “Lansing Strong for Texas” campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing leaders kicked off the “Lansing Strong for Texas Flood Relief Campaign,” an initiative aimed to collect donations and raise $10,000 to go to those in need in Texas.

The $10,000 goal is just a start as to how much Lansing leaders plan to raise for those in Texas…in fact, to kick the fundraiser into high gear Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero says he’s donating $5,000 of his campaign funds towards the effort.

“What better time for Lansing, Michigan to step up,” President & CEO of Dean Transportation Kellie Dean declared.

After the record flooding and havoc in Texas from Tropical Storm Harvey, Lansing leaders are joining forces for the “Lansing Strong for Texas Flood Relief Campaign.”

“Harvey reminds us that we’re one step away from having this kind of devastating loss…God forbid that that would ever come to Michigan or to Lansing but if it did, we would certainly that there would be a response,” said Mayor Bernero.

The campaign is a joint effort with the city, Dean Transportation, the mid-Michigan chapter of the American Red Cross, Meijer’s, MSU Football Coach Mark Dantanio and the faith community.

For Kellie Dean, he says it’s all about making a difference and coming together as a community.

“It’s important for us as a business and a greater Lansing area family to step up to be able to provide motor coach transportation, to be able to transport goods and possibly volunteers,” Dean stated.

Dean says the plan is to fill one bus with as many donations as possible, including cleaning supplies, diapers and toiletries and to raise $10,000 which Mayor Bernero says they plan to surpass.

“If we get such a response to this, we hope that we have to do more,” said Bernero.

The Michigan State football program is teaming up to help with relief efforts as well.

MSU Offensive Line Coach Mark Staten says 20 players signed up to travel to Texas but he’s unsure how many will be able to attend.

All donations go to the American Red Cross and Dean says the goal is to take donations to Texas on September 12th.

If you’d like to donate any items, you can head to the Meijer’s on Lake Lansing Road, Grace Tabernacle Church, Union Missionary Baptist Church or the Friendship House of Prayer Baptist Church in Lansing.

You can also make a cash donation to the American Red Cross and that link can be found under the “Seen on 6” tab of our website.