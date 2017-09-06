Jackson Councilman recalled, Dobies not defending seat

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A recall effort against Jackson City Councilman Derek Dobies was approved today by the Jackson County Clerk’s Office.

604 signatures were approved. 493 were needed to recall the 6th ward councilman, who also serves as vice mayor.

However, Dobies is choosing not to defend is seat in order to concentrate on his campaign for mayor of Jackson.

The result of the recall means a special election will be held to fill his city council seat during the November general election.

Potential candidates must both register as a candidate with the city of Jackson, and file a statement of organization with the county, by September 15.

Since there is no time for a primary, all names submitted will appear on the ballot.