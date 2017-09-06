Ingham County takes possession of animals seized in dog fighting case

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – An agreement has been reached concerning the future of a group of dogs confiscated in an alleged dog fighting ring case.

A decision was made that ten of eleven dogs that had been held in the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter will be turned over to the county.

Animal experts will determine if the ten can be retrained and become eligible for adoption.

The eleventh dog will remain in the shelter pending the outcome of the court case brought against Corey Henry and Synquiss Antes.

Antes had asked that the dog remain in the shelter because she has an emotional attachment to the animal.

Henry, 47, of Lansing is facing multiple felonies including seven counts of animal fighting and one count of animal cruelty.

Antes, 25, is facing nine counts of animal fighting and one count of having an unlicensed dog.

They were arrested in July when police removed dozens of dogs from two south Lansing homes.

Henry and Antes are free on bond.

