Fire or volcano? Oregon blaze sparks eruption comparisons

By Published:
A wildfire continues to burn on the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge near Cascade Locks, Ore., and the Bridge of the Gods, late Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (Genna Martin/seattlepi.com via AP)

TROUTDALE, Ore. (AP) – People in Oregon covered their faces with scarves to keep choking ash from wildfires from filling their lungs and wiped the soot from windshields, similar to what long-time residents said they had to do in 1980 during the volcanic eruption of Mount St. Helens.

The growing blaze east of Portland, Oregon, in the scenic Columbia River Gorge, was one of dozens of wildfires burning in western U.S. states that sent smoke into cities from Seattle to Denver – prompting health warnings and cancellations of outdoor activities for children by many school districts.

The 16-square mile fire east of Portland forced hundreds of home evacuations. And embers from the fire drifted in the air across the Columbia River – sparking blazes in neighboring Washington state.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s