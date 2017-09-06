Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to identify subjects in two investigations.

They are pictured left to right.

Attempt to identify:

On August 11, 2017, a credit card was stolen from a business in Lansing. The card was then fraudulently used to make a large purchase. If you have any information regarding the identity of these two subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to identify:

During the evening hours of August 22, 2017, an attempted Home Invasion occurred on the 1000 block of North Larch Street. If you have any information regarding the identity of the subjects involved, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

