Trump administration to wind down DACA program; urges Congress to find alternative

(AP) – The Trump administration has announced that it will wind down a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday called the program known as DACA as an “unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch.”

He says the Trump administration is urging Congress to find an alternate way to protect young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

Sessions says the U.S. needs to have a lawful immigration that “serves the national interest” and the U.S. cannot admit everyone who wants to come to the country.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder reacted to the Session announcement, saying “We are the best Michigan when we are a diverse Michigan – one that is made up of people whose stories and journeys are not identical. One path to success and prosperity looks different than the next, which should be celebrated and encouraged. Many are working toward success under the existing DACA, and for the certainty of their future Congress should act quickly to authorize and clarify their status.”

Congressman Dan Kildee spoke out against today’s announcement, saying in part:

“The Trump Administration’s decision to end DACA is heartbreaking. DREAMers grew up in the United States, brought here by their parents through no fault of their own, and we cannot turn our backs on them. They have registered with the government, pay income taxes and give back to the communities they live in. America is their only home.”

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is calling President Donald Trump’s decision to end the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children “a deeply shameful act of political cowardice.”

Pelosi also said in a statement that the widely expected announcement on Tuesday was a “despicable assault on innocent young people in communities across America.”

The California lawmaker said the decision requires immediate action from the Republican-led Congress, and Speaker Paul Ryan and the GOP leadership must hold a vote immediately to address the issue.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says Barack Obama’s existing policy for immigrants brought to the country as children was a “clear abuse of executive authority” and now it’s incumbent upon Congress to act.

In a statement Tuesday, the Wisconsin Republican says the heart of the issue is “young people who came to this country through no fault of their own.”

Ryan says it is his hope that the House and Senate – with the president’s leadership – will find consensus on a permanent legislative solution to the issue. He says it is important to ensure that those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute “as a valued party of this great country.”

Ryan’s statement came after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he was rescinding the program known as DACA.