Skubick: Lansing mayor welcomes return of military gear for police departments

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Civil Rights groups oppose it but Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero supports it; the sending of military surplus equipment to local police departments.

Former President Barack Obama said give it back.

President Trump says take it back.

What we are talking about is the Trump administration decision to give surplus military equipment back to local law enforcement after the Obama administration took it away.

Mr. Obama did that after civil rights groups complained, and they are still complaining, about Mr. Trump’s decision.

Those groups claim the president “intends to forever divide us, placing more Americans at risk for targeted police violence..it will escalate conflict.”

The Lansing mayor sides with the president on this one.

“I never wanted to give it up in the first place,” insists Mayor Bernero. “We need this equipment and whatever they offer, if it is in good shape, we will take it.”

The Lansing Police Department gave back its armored vehicle and for $190,000 it bought a new one.

The head of the Michigan Association of Police Chiefs applauds Mr. Trump’s decision, calling Mr. Obama’s decision a “knee jerk and ill-conceived” move.

The mayor says there will be rules to govern the usage.

“It’s highly unlikely we will have to use this but I’d rather have it and not use it than need it and not have it,” says Mr. Bernero. “There is terrorism which is a fact of life.”

There are 600 cop shops in Michigan and at this read it is unclear how much military equipment will be sent here.