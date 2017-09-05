School’s back in, be careful around school buses

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today is the first day of school for several districts in mid-Michigan, including Lansing and East Lansing.

And in both cities police are encouraging drivers to pay extra attention today.

Remember to adjust your speed in school zones, keep an eye out for kids and follow the directions of crossing guards.

And we could all use a refresher on bus safety, as well.

School buses are considered the safest mode of transportation for children getting back-and-forth to school.

But unfortunately, we see it every year; drivers stopping to close to a school bus, or worse speeding around them.

So drivers, we’re here for you with some reminders.

First the yellow overhead lights mean “prepare to stop”.

And you must stop at least 20 feet away from buses when the red lights are flashing.

Also make sure to slow down near schools and residential areas.

And don’t forget to look out for children walking in between parked cars and other objects.

For students, stay in sight of the bus driver at all times.

Also check for traffic when you get off the bus, take your time and don’t go behind the bus after exiting.