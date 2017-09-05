“Quincy” Pet Of The Day September 5

By Published:

Meet “Quincy”, our Pet Of The Day today. Quincy is a 7-year old male Mastiff. He’s a beautiful fawn color and has the best personality. Quincy is a calm guy who loves being around his people. He needs to put on a little weight to fill him out a bit. Quincy has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can meet this lovable guy at the Cascades Humane Society in Jackson, call 517-787-7387 or go online to http://www.chspets.org.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s