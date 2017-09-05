“Quincy” Pet Of The Day September 5

Meet “Quincy”, our Pet Of The Day today. Quincy is a 7-year old male Mastiff. He’s a beautiful fawn color and has the best personality. Quincy is a calm guy who loves being around his people. He needs to put on a little weight to fill him out a bit. Quincy has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can meet this lovable guy at the Cascades Humane Society in Jackson, call 517-787-7387 or go online to http://www.chspets.org.

