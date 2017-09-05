Money in place to rebuild historic Ionia County bridge

Related Coverage $475,000 plans to rebuild Whites Covered Bridge move ahead

IONIA CO., Mich (WLNS) – Since 1869 Whites Bridge in Ionia County spanned the Flat River in Ionia County’s Keene Township.

Until arsonists burned down the covered bridge in July of 2013.

That crime forced drivers to detour 15 miles to cross the river.

The loss of the bridge in western Ionia County rallied the Whites Bridge Historical Society to begin a $475,000 fundraising effort to rebuild the structure.

Today the group announced that it has received a Michigan Enhancement Grant for $350,000 toward the reconstruction project.

In announcing the grant, state Senator Mike Nofs of Battle Creek said “I’ve been an advocate for this project for several years. I’m glad to finally see the Whites Bridge Historical Society receive the necessary funds to restore the bridge and reopen the crossing on the Flat River.”

No timeline for constructing the replica of the original bridge was announced.