Local response to Trump Administration DACA decision

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Following the Trump Administration’s announcement to end Obama-era DACA protections, 6 News reached out to local groups to see how they felt about the decision.

The Defered Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, or DACA, protects undocumented immigrants who entered the U.S. as children from being deported.

According to Father Fred Thelen, of the Cristo Rey Church, it has done more than that.

“It’s been important program for our young people to be able to get jobs, to be able to get permits to be able to work, to study, to start families,” Thelen said.

Father Thelen said there are nearly 5,000 people in the Greater Lansing area who have benefited from the DACA program.

“They’ve been able to be productive members of the only country they’ve ever known, really,” Thelen said.

One of those people is Oscar Castaneda. He said because of DACA his children had the chance to become the productive members of society they are today.

“They got the opportunity to live their lives as human beings, they were able to work, get drivers licenses, and I have to say that both of them are college educated,” Castaneda said.

Now, the Trump Administration is ending the DACA program, and giving Congress 6 months to reach a solution. That’s a timeline some, like Matt Grossmann, Director of the MSU Public Policy Institute, say seems unreasonable.

“Especially when you have a controversial issue that the last two presidents have put a lot political capital into addressing, have started with a lot of bipartisan support and still not been able to get there,” Grossmann said.

Leaving many asking the question: what comes next?

“America is about opportunities and everybody will tell you that america is the land of opportunity and america is the land of the second chances, and I feel like these people are being denied these opportunities and these second chances,” Castaneda said.

6 News also reached out to some of Michigan’s Republican lawmakers to see what they thought of the decision to end DACA.

Congressman Tim Walberg said in a statement:

“Under the Constitution, Congress is afforded the power to make law, and President Obama’s attempt to unilaterally change immigration law was an overreach of executive authority. Now Congress has the opportunity to advance legislative solutions to responsibly address our broken immigration system and secure our border.”