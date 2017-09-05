Harvey impact felt at Michigan gas pumps

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The effects of Hurricane Harvey are being felt at gas pumps in Michigan.

The average retail gasoline prices in Lansing have risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.59 per gallon yesterday, according to online price tracker GasBuddy.com

And as bad as that seems, it could be worse.

AAA says the average price of gas statewide has risen by about 16 cents per gallon.

The national average has increased 23.8 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.64 per gallon.

Including the change in gas prices in Lansing during the past week, prices yesterday were 47.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 21.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average has increased 29.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 44.5 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

Prices at the pump are up around the state.

In Ann Arbor the average price is $2.65 per gallon, up 11.4 cents per gallon from last week.

Flint drivers are seeing a price of $2.56 per gallon, up 5.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.51 per gallon.

In Grand Rapids the average price of gas is $2.58 per gallon, also up 3.8 cents per gallon from last week.

“Thanks to Harvey shutting down an extensive amount of refining capacity, the national average gasoline price saw its largest weekly jump since Katrina hit the Gulf Coast in 2005 when the national average jumped 49 cents in a week. Every state has seen average gas prices rise, Texas saw shortages at hundreds of stations- its been one of the most challenging weeks faced in years,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.