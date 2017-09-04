“Spunky” Pet Of The Day September 4

Meet “Spunky”, our Pet Of The Day today. 2 1/2 year old Spunky lives up to her name. She’s playful, fun and sweet! Spunky would do best in a quieter home. Children are ok if older. Unfortunately, she was returned after she was in a home with very young children and ran and hid from the noise and activity in the home. If your home isn’t Grand Central Station and you’d love to adopt a beautiful unique girl, come meet Spunky! She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and her adoption fee is $50. You can learn more about Spunky by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.

